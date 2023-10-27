GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals ‘inspiring’ new TV gig away from show

At 51, Michael is not just celebrated for his journalism acumen, but also for his elite assortment of automobiles, which he showcased ahead of Grammy-awarded music producer Swizz Beatz's new show on Hulu, Drive with Swizz Beatz

Promoting the show on social media, the teaser, co-posted with the official GMA Instagram account, features Michael proudly touring his garage, gesturing towards the stunning vehicles he's amassed over the years.

The joy in his voice is palpable as he details his collection, revealing a passion that's been brewing since he was just nine years old. Among the lineup, the former NFL star highlighted a few standouts. He's held onto the SLR McLaren Roadster the longest, showcasing the sleek Porsche Speedster Turbo and the impressive SL65 Black Series.The repertoire doesn't end there; it further includes the Fisker, the 964RS, the Ford GT-X1, and the vintage gem - a 1975 Aston Martin Vanquish. headtopics.com

The video's caption read, "@michaelstrahan joined @therealswizzz and @notemarcato at his garage recently to take a look at his collection in this sneak peek for the upcoming series, Drive with Swizz Beatz."Marking the calendar for enthusiasts, it prompted viewers to "tune in Nov. 16 on @Hulu for the big premiere. @onyxcollective."

However, fans noticed Michael's absence from the GMA desk on October 13. He was conspicuously missing alongside his co-hosts, Robin Roberts, 62, and George Stephanopoulos, 62.This was the day before the world mourned the passing of Suzanne Sommers on October 15, to whom GMA paid tribute. headtopics.com

The likely reason for Michael's absence? His appearance on Fox for NFL on Sunday night. This wasn't an isolated occurrence. The entire week saw ABC juggling hosts due to the absences of Robin, Michael, and George. ABC roped in its stalwarts - Gio Benitez, Juju Chang, and Rebecca Jarvis to fill the void.In an interesting shuffle, Gio took over Michael's position, while Juju stepped in for Robin. Both Michael and Robin had engagements away from GMA.

Read more:

hellomag »

'Inspiring' NI fosterer with lifelong ambition to care for kids scoops top award'I might be biased but fostering is honestly one of the best things you could ever do.' Read more ⮕

Cher Credits Boyfriend for Inspiring Her to Make New Christmas AlbumCher admits that her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards played a major role in motivating her to return to the studio. Surprisingly, she confesses that she has never been fond of her own voice. Read more ⮕

Cher Credits Boyfriend for Inspiring Her to Make New Christmas AlbumCher reveals that her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards inspired her to return to the studio and make a new Christmas album. She also admits that she has never liked the sound of her own voice, surprising her fans. Read more ⮕

History forgotten: Why is Bill Callahan’s mantra-inspiring rock still on Nebraska’s campus?Callahan unveiled a new slogan for his Nebraska team in 2006. And although its meaning eventually failed, its landmark remains. Read more ⮕

Michael Owen hasn’t spoken to former teammate since 2019 following bust-up on social mediaMichael Owen has revealed he hasn’t spoken to his former teammate in years Read more ⮕

Trump Storms Out Of Courtroom Amid Michael Cohen's TestimonyLydia is a general assignment reporter based in her native San Francisco and graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Read more ⮕