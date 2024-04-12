Gloucester edge past Ospreys to reach European Challenge Cup semi-final

Gloucester secured a hard-fought victory over Ospreys at Kingsholm, moving them closer to their fifth European Challenge Cup final. Despite Ospreys taking an early lead with a spectacular try from Keelan Giles, Gloucester responded with a maul try from Seb Blake.

Gloucester, who have been successful in cup competitions this season, will now face either Benetton or Connacht in the home semi-final. Ospreys struggled with their lineout and scrum, allowing Gloucester to take control of the game.

Gloucester Ospreys European Challenge Cup Rugby Semi-Final

