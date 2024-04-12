Head Topics

Gloucester edge past Ospreys to reach European Challenge Cup semi-final

  • 📰 BBCSport
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 13 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 25%
  • Publisher: 51%

Sports News

Gloucester,Ospreys,European Challenge Cup

Gloucester secure a narrow win over Ospreys to advance to the semi-final of the European Challenge Cup.

Gloucester secured a hard-fought victory over Ospreys at Kingsholm, moving them closer to their fifth European Challenge Cup final. Despite Ospreys taking an early lead with a spectacular try from Keelan Giles, Gloucester responded with a maul try from Seb Blake.

Gloucester, who have been successful in cup competitions this season, will now face either Benetton or Connacht in the home semi-final. Ospreys struggled with their lineout and scrum, allowing Gloucester to take control of the game.

Gloucester Ospreys European Challenge Cup Rugby Semi-Final

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European Challenge Cup: Gloucester 0-0 OspreysListen to BBC commentary and follow live text as Gloucester host Ospreys in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Kingsholm.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Gloucester beat Castres to reach quarter-finalsGloucester hold off a Castres comeback to reach the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Challenge Cup: Ospreys 0-3 Sale - live text & radioListen to BBC Radio Wales and follow live text commentary as Ospreys face Sale in the European Challenge Cup.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Edinburgh move European Challenge Cup tie due to Storm KathleenEdinburgh have switched their European Challenge Cup tie to Murrayfield because of concerns over Storm Kathleen. The round-of-16 tie against Bayonne was originally scheduled to be played at the Hive Stadium, but has been moved to Murrayfield due to the strong winds expected in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Bayonne lead Edinburgh with converted tryFollow live text updates as Edinburgh meet Bayonne in the European Rugby Challenge Cup last 16.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Varney seals stunning Gloucester win at LeicesterStephen Varney scores a late try to earn Gloucester a stunning first Premiership win at Leicester Tigers for more than 16 years.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »