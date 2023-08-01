Global Coal Usage and Power Generation

Hard to believe, but some global mining and trading houses have been hard at work trying to build up their coal holding, especially coal destined to steel mills. Today we want to take a look at global coal usage but with reference mainly to the production of electricity. There are three related questions here. Who is still building new coal plants; what regions have the most operating coal plants; and where are coal plants actually being retired.
Just looking at where coal fired power generation is being added we see a huge divide between Asia versus the US and western Europe. Over the past twenty years China has quintupled its coal-fired power generation from 200,000 to over 1 million megawatts installed. And China has authorized an additional 100 new power stations in 2023 according to Reuters. But China is not alone in this coal plant construction mini boom. India, which has suffered from weak hydroelectric availability, is also planning to increase future coal capacity by over one third as is Southeast Asi
