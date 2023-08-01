Global Coal Usage and Power Generation

Hard to believe, but some global mining and trading houses have been hard at work trying to build up their coal holding, especially coal destined to steel mills. Today we want to take a look at global coal usage but with reference mainly to the production of electricity. There are three related questions here. Who is still building new coal plants; what regions have the most operating coal plants; and where are coal plants actually being retired.

Just looking at where coal fired power generation is being added we see a huge divide between Asia versus the US and western Europe. Over the past twenty years China has quintupled its coal-fired power generation from 200,000 to over 1 million megawatts installed. And China has authorized an additional 100 new power stations in 2023 according to Reuters. But China is not alone in this coal plant construction mini boom. India, which has suffered from weak hydroelectric availability, is also planning to increase future coal capacity by over one third as is Southeast Asi





OilandEnergy » / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is there an association between cannabis usage motives and problematic cannabis usage in young adults?Cannabis usage motives and their relationship with problematic cannabis use (PCU) risk among young adults.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Global Coal Industry Set To Lose 1 Million Jobs By 2050The global coal mining sector is set to lose almost one million jobs by 2050, even without pledges or policies to phase out coal energy.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Coal Production Surges By 83% At India’s Largest Power FirmCoal production from mines operated by India’s state power giant NTPC Ltd jumped 83% in the first half of the 23/24 fiscal year.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Germany Reactivates Coal Plants For Winter Power BoostFacing potential power shortages this winter, Germany is reactivating several coal-fired units while maintaining its long-term climate goals.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Australian Power Prices Surge As The Country Attempts To Replace CoalElectricity prices in Australia are climbing as the country attempts to replace coal power with alternatives such as solar.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

China to Guarantee Payments to Coal-Fired Power PlantsChina will start guaranteeing payments to coal-fired power plants based on their installed capacity as of January 2024

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »