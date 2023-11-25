Global Changes in Transcriptional Regulation and RNA Metabolism in Cancer

Global changes in transcriptional regulation and RNA metabolism are crucial features of cancer development. However, little is known about the role of the core promoter in defining transcript identity and post-transcriptional fates, a potentially crucial layer of transcriptional regulation in cancer.

In this study, we use CAGE-seq analysis to uncover widespread use of dual-initiation promoters in which non-canonical, first-base-cytosine (C) transcription initiation occurs alongside first-base-purine initiation across 59 human cancers and healthy tissues. C-initiation is often followed by a 5′ terminal oligopyrimidine (5′TOP) sequence, dramatically increasing the range of genes potentially subjected to 5′TOP-associated post-transcriptional regulation. We show selective, dynamic switching between purine and C-initiation site usage, indicating transcription initiation-level regulation in cancer





