Glentoran and Linfield face off in league clash

Eight days on from that Irish Cup semi-final and Glentoran and Linfield lock horns once again at the Oval. This time it's league points at stake with both seeking to further their respective ambitions at the end of the league campaign. Glentoran interim boss Declan Devine's summation of his side's performance in that cup semi-final defeat is perhaps succinctly summed up by the fact that he makes five changes to his starting line-up .
Striker David Fisher has completed a three-match suspension and he is joined by Rhys Marshall, Seanan Clucas, Jonathan Russell and Junior. Aidan Wilson, Bobby Burns, Shay McCartan, Daire O'Connor and Niall McGinn are the players to make way. Linfield were pushed hard before claiming an important victory at Carrick in midweek and Blues boss David Healy gives a vote of confidence to the same 11 players who started that game. Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, McCullough, McClean, Singleton, Russell, Sule, Clucas, Fisher, Donnelly, Junio
