Glens midfielder Burns provides injury update from hospital bed

The Glentoran midfielder suffered a nasty injury on Saturday after clattering into advertising hoardings at Seaview during his side's 1-1 draw with Crusaders.

Burns was treated pitchside for 20 minutes before being transferred to the hospital wearing a neck brace.Glens manager Warren Feeney voiced his concerns at the extent of the injuries in his post-match interviews, but the club issued a positive update on Sunday night after Burns underwent surgery.Posting a photograph from his hospital bed, Burns said: "Thanks for all the kind messages over the weekend. I am very grateful that I have not suffered any major damage to my neck and back.

"However, unfortunately, in addition to the concussion, I have suffered a broken jaw in two places. I underwent successful surgery today at the Ulster Hospital and I am already looking forward to getting back on the pitch again in the coming months.Glentoran said on Sunday night: "The club is pleased to report that Bobby underwent successful surgery this afternoon for the injuries he incurred at Seaview yesterday afternoon. and that he is now on the road to recovery. headtopics.com

"Everyone at the club and the entire Glentoran Family wish Bobby all the best for a speedy recovery and return to action.

