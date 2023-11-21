Glenarm Castle Walled Garden wins Historic Houses 2023 Garden of the Year Award

Glenarm Castle Walled Garden in Co Antrim has won the Historic Houses 2023 Garden of the Year Award. It is the first time a garden from Northern Ireland has been shortlisted and subsequently crowned winner of this national UK award, which is sponsored by Christie’s. Presented annually since 1984, the Historic Houses 2023 Garden of The Year Award is designed 'to recognise the importance of some of the country’s most spectacular gardens with outstanding horticultural and public appeal'.

The award is voted for by members of the public who judge the gardens based on a variety of factors that contribute to their enjoyment. Votes were cast between April and September with Glenarm Castle Walled Garden winning over five other contenders from across the UK. A spokesperson said: 'The 200-year-old Walled Garden, which has been charming visitors to the north Antrim coastal village of Glenarm since 2005, hosts an annual tulip festival every May.





