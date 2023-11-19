Glaswegians Call for Action Against Dangerous Electric Bikes

Hundreds of Glaswegians have called for more to be done over the growing danger from electric bikes in the city. Locals have joined calls from cabbies for action to be taken against the food delivery delivery bikes which they been seen driving dangerously through the city centre and surrounding areas.

It comes as concern has been growing in the city some riders can be seen driving against the flow of traffic and mounting pavements while wearing black clothing which restrict visibility - creating a danger to pedestrians and drivers alike. Police statistics revealed through a freedom of information request in September show that since 2020 there have been 1803 incidents involving Pedal Cycle or Electric Bikes across Scotland. Of these, 30 have been fatal with a further 713 described as 'serious'





