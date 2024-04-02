Glasgow Woman Crowned 2024 Mastermind Champion

A Glasgow woman has been crowned the 2024 Mastermind Champion - and dedicated the win to her late dad. Ruth Hart won the Grand Final of the BBC quiz series on April 1 with an impressive 28 points, scoring a perfect 15/15 in her specialist subject which was the artist Francis Bacon.She said: “I was hugely surprised.

I really couldn’t believe it, especially because things got off to a terrible start in the general knowledge round! "I remember thinking I just needed to keep going and when the buzzer went I really expected Clive to say ‘Oh you’ve just missed it’. "It’s all a total blur and I was flabbergasted as I didn’t have any expectations at the start. I had no experience of being on TV, or competitive quizzing, I just watched programmes at home myself – I’d never put it to the test, though!" Ruth was inspired to try Mastermind by her father, who was a big quizzer and always encouraged her to appl

