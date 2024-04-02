Glasgow Woman Crowned 2024 Mastermind Champion

A Glasgow woman has been crowned the 2024 Mastermind Champion - and dedicated the win to her late dad. She won the quiz series on April 1 with an impressive 28 points, scoring a perfect 15/15 in her specialist subject which was the artist Francis Bacon.
It was her first time applying to a TV quiz show and her first appearance on television. Despite a terrible start in the general knowledge round, she kept going and was surprised to be declared the winner.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Glasgow's 30 best restaurants for 2024 revealed in new listHere are Glasgow's 30 best restaurants you can try in 2024, according to a new list released by The Times.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Incredible pictures of the World Irish Dancing ChampionshipsSeveral incredible pictures from the second day of the 2024 World Irish Championships in Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Things to do during the Easter Holidays in Glasgow 2024The Easter holidays have rolled in! Here’s a quick round up of some egg-citing events taking place in Greater Glasgow. From retro gaming for all…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Best affordable lunch spots in Glasgow city centre 2024Best restaurants to grab a cheap and affordable lunch in Glasgow city centre 2024.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Glasgow's 17 best Italian restaurants 2024Celentano's, Eusebi Deli, Santa Lucia Merchant City, La Vita, La Lanterna, Celino’s, Santa Lucia Pasta, Caprese Don Costanzo, West Side Tavern,…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »