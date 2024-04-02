Glasgow Woman Crowned 2024 Mastermind Champion

A Glasgow woman has been crowned the 2024 Mastermind Champion - and dedicated the win to her late dad. She won the quiz series on April 1 with an impressive 28 points, scoring a perfect 15/15 in her specialist subject which was the artist Francis Bacon.

It was her first time applying to a TV quiz show and her first appearance on television. Despite a terrible start in the general knowledge round, she kept going and was surprised to be declared the winner.

