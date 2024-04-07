Glasgow Walking and Wheeling Festival to Promote Active Transportation

The Glasgow Walking and Wheeling Festival will offer a variety of activities suitable for families and individuals of all ages on May 11. Some of the planned activities are health walks, outdoor games, free bike repairs, taster sessions for adapted bikes, free health check-ups, and updates on the development of city centre public realm projects.

