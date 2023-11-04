Glasgow to trial 1am pub licenses in bid to boost evening economy

Pubs and bars currently have to shut at midnight but a one-year pilot scheme is being launched to test 1am licences. SNP councillors pushed for the change ahead of the city’s Licensing Board unveiling its new policy statement for the next five years.The SNP group had said the extension, which it called for during consultation on the Licensing Board’s policy, could give a major lift to Glasgow’s evening economy

. If the trial is successful and the change is made permanent, it would bring Glasgow’s city centre opening times in line with Edinburgh’s. Cllr Aitken said: “The richness, diversity and vibrancy of Glasgow’s hospitality and night-time offer is internationally recognised but there’s no doubt it’s had a tough time in recent years. “The impact of the pandemic has been existential for many in the sector and combined with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rampant inflation and the very real consequences of Brexit, it’s safe to say that hospitality probably hasn’t faced a set of pressures like this in generations. “Extending pub hours to 1am can, I hope, give many businesses a shot in the arm and encourage more people to come into the city centre in the knowledge they can in turn extend their evening ou

