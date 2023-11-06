Glasgow Shop Workers Terrified by Brawling Youths During Bonfire Night

Glasgow shop workers hit a panic button after brawling youths terrified them during a bonfire night rammy. Shocking CCTV footage shows the teens hitting and throwing items such as fireworks at each other outside Girish's Premier in Barmulloch on Sunday night. Owner Girish Jeeva exclusively told of the horror scenes that emerged and prompted his staff to call 999."Fireworks were thrown into large crowds and slowly towards the shop, making the staff inside fearful and nervous.

There were at least 50 youngsters out there."Large groups were fighting, bottles were thrown and we heard weapons being used.Fearing for their safety, shop assistants closed the store immediately. When 999 crews arrived soon after to clean up the area, Mr Jeeva was not satisfied with the response.The businessman said this violence is a reoccurring issue in the area, including the unofficial bonfire, which is a"chaos that happens every year".In a Facebook post, the shop owner said:"I would like to kindly ask the parents of these kids, you really need to tell your kids to stay away from this mess and putting themself in danger and other innocent people as well.A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) was also set up, allowing members of the public to send information directly to the polic

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »