Glasgow School Ranks in Top 10 Performing Arts Schools

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, attended by the current Dr Who star, has been ranked in the world's top 10 performing arts schools. It has held on to its number six spot in the QS World University Ranking s by Subject 2024.
Founded in 1847, the school has taught many famous faces including Ncuti Gatwa, James McAvoy, and David Tennant.
