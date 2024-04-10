Glasgow School Ranks in Top 10 Performing Arts Schools

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, attended by the current Dr Who star, has been ranked in the world's top 10 performing arts schools. It has held on to its number six spot in the QS World University Ranking s by Subject 2024.

Founded in 1847, the school has taught many famous faces including Ncuti Gatwa, James McAvoy, and David Tennant.

Glasgow School Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland Performing Arts Ranking

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow school attended by Dr Who star ranked in world's top tenA famous Glasgow school attended by a Dr Who star has been ranked in the world's top ten in a prestigious global ranking.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow school buildings and care home to be sold to housing associationsDeals which would see housing associations take over a number of council-owned properties are set to be agreed by councillors on Thursday.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow teacher sexually assaulted in class slams summit on school violenceThe teacher, who was sexually and physically assaulted in her classroom, says 'nothing has changed' despite a summit on violence being held by the Scottish Government.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

School near Glasgow celebrates its 150th anniversaryAT 150 years of age, St Ninian’s High in Kirkintilloch is one of the oldest state schools in Scotland.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow school staff jobs saved for three months after facing axeProtests were held over the potential loss of the team among other education staff.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »