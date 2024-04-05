Glasgow's Salvador Dali painting to be loaned to Vatican

Glasgow ’s famous Salvador Dali painting ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’ is set to be loaned to the Vatican . The artwork, usually found in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum , could be displayed in Rome this year if councillors back the plan. It follows a request from the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization — which is overseen by Pope Francis — to borrow the painting and show it at the Church of San Marcello al Corso.
A report from Bailie Annette Christie, SNP, chair of Glasgow Life, which manages the painting, will go before councillors on Thursday, which asks for the loan to be approved. It states: “In addition to raising the profile of the city of Glasgow to new audiences, there are very good curatorial reasons to endorse and support this request
Glasgow Salvador Dali Painting Loan Vatican Kelvingrove Art Gallery Museum Rome Councillors Request
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Glasgow famous Dali painting to be loaned out to the VaticanGLASGOW’S most famous painting is to be loaned to the Vatican next year.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Glasgow paint Llanelli red with rousing Scarlets winGLASGOW moved into second place in the United Rugby Championship table with a thoroughly comprehensive win over Scarlets.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »