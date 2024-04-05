Glasgow's Salvador Dali painting to be loaned to Vatican

Glasgow ’s famous Salvador Dali painting ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’ is set to be loaned to the Vatican . The artwork, usually found in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum , could be displayed in Rome this year if councillors back the plan. It follows a request from the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization — which is overseen by Pope Francis — to borrow the painting and show it at the Church of San Marcello al Corso.

A report from Bailie Annette Christie, SNP, chair of Glasgow Life, which manages the painting, will go before councillors on Thursday, which asks for the loan to be approved. It states: “In addition to raising the profile of the city of Glasgow to new audiences, there are very good curatorial reasons to endorse and support this request

