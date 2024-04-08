Glasgow's Historic India Buildings Face Demolition Due to Structural Issues

Glasgow 's historic India Buildings on Bridge Street are facing demolition due to the collapse of the roof and instability of the front facade . The building has been empty for years and is now surrounded by security fencing.

Local councillor Soryia Siddique is calling for an urgent action plan and a meeting with Glasgow City Council to discuss the situation and potential use of compulsory purchase powers.

