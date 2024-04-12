Glasgow's Big Two Face Challenges in Champions League Qualification

Last night was undoubtedly a bitter blow to Glasgow 's big two , it does perhaps seem there is a silver lining to be had. Viktoria Plzen 's draw with Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League saw Scotland slip down to 11th in UEFA's coefficient rankings . The Czech Republic now holds that coveted 10th position that will see the champions of their top-flight automatically secure passage to the Champions League group stages not next season but from the 2025/26 campaign.

Whoever wins the Premiership this season will be in the new-look Champions League next term, but it's thereafter that the problem lies for the title holders in Scotland. Well, it could be fine for Rangers if they win the league next season due to their individual club coefficient points, however, that depends on the UCL winners qualifying again through their domestic performance. For the Hoops though, last night's developments were particularly bad news as they will face the playoff no matter what should they win the 2024/25 Premiership crown. While on the face of things, it is disappointing, playing more games in qualifying and/or the Europa League will present both Rangers and Celtic with the chance to boost Scotland's coefficient again back to top 10 standards. 'Exactly, if the champions have to play a qualifying round to make it then that earns some more coefficient points for Scotland's total. It'll be 3 rounds for the runners up instead of 2 - so again another couple of games to earn points.

