Glasgow Residents Evacuated from Homes Told to Seek Homeless Services

Glasgow residents have been told to turn to homeless services after being evacuated from their homes. Occupants living next to the India Buildings on Bridge Street were asked to leave their homes on Thursday night by Glasgow City Council. Appalled resident, Graham Watson, told the Glasgow Times that staff from the council turned up at the nearby flats at around 5.30pm on Thursday and told the occupants to leave immediately after Bridge Street was closed for public safety.

Residents were then told to declare themselves homeless and find a hostel to stay in, as the council claimed that finding occupants temporary accommodation was 'not their problem'. 'We're absolutely furious and appalled,' Graham, 50, said. He continued: 'We can't believe this heartless treatment from the council who are just leaving us completely high and dry. There are young men and women who live here, as well as a foreign exchange student who has no nearby family, and the council is telling them to just call a hostel.

