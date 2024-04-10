Glasgow Pub Launches All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Event

A hugely popular pub in the west end has announced that it is set to give Glasgow foodies the chance to enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for a great price as part of a new offer. The Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive - which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting - is set to launch Pizza Palooza with unlimited slices and a soft drink for just £10.
The unlimited pizza event will kick off on Monday, May 13, and run every Monday from 6pm until 9pm, with a selection of the dog-friendly pub's hugely popular in-house pizzas as well as live music performances to enjoy along with it. READ MORE: Lulu 'to play last ever Glastonbury gig' after announcing retirement READ MORE: The Glasgow pubs named among best in the UK at National Pub & Bar Awards Speaking about the exciting event launch, owner Luca Lo Bianco said: "Here at Brewhaus, we're thrilled to announce the launch of our exciting new event, Pizza Palooza. "I'm delighted to bring this delicious all-you-can-eat pizza experience to Glasgow. My colleague Magnum Baiano and I have seen overwhelming demand for our in-house pizzas, and we're excited to satisfy that craving with Pizza Palooza. "For just £10, guests can indulge in unlimited pizza and a soft drink while enjoying live music. We highly recommend booking your table in advance to secure your spot for this mouthwatering even
Glasgow Pub Pizza Palooza All-You-Can-Eat Unlimited Pizza Soft Drink Live Music Event
