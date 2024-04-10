Glasgow Pub Launches All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Event

A hugely popular pub in the west end has announced that it is set to give Glasgow foodies the chance to enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza for a great price as part of a new offer. The Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive - which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting - is set to launch Pizza Palooza with unlimited slices and a soft drink for just £10.

The unlimited pizza event will kick off on Monday, May 13, and run every Monday from 6pm until 9pm, with a selection of the dog-friendly pub's hugely popular in-house pizzas as well as live music performances to enjoy along with it. READ MORE: Lulu 'to play last ever Glastonbury gig' after announcing retirement READ MORE: The Glasgow pubs named among best in the UK at National Pub & Bar Awards Speaking about the exciting event launch, owner Luca Lo Bianco said: "Here at Brewhaus, we're thrilled to announce the launch of our exciting new event, Pizza Palooza. "I'm delighted to bring this delicious all-you-can-eat pizza experience to Glasgow. My colleague Magnum Baiano and I have seen overwhelming demand for our in-house pizzas, and we're excited to satisfy that craving with Pizza Palooza. "For just £10, guests can indulge in unlimited pizza and a soft drink while enjoying live music. We highly recommend booking your table in advance to secure your spot for this mouthwatering even

Glasgow Pub Pizza Palooza All-You-Can-Eat Unlimited Pizza Soft Drink Live Music Event

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottimo Pizza Leeds: New restaurant opens in former Pizza Loco venue in OakwoodA new pizzeria has landed in Leeds.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Glasgow chef takes home prize in World Pizza Championships in ItalyA GLASGOW chef has taken home a top prize in a prestigious pizza cooking competition.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Happy Monday's Bez to host after party at Glasgow pub following Barrowland showThe iconic Mancunian will be partying until 3am with a chance for fans to join him following the Happy Mondays show on Friday in Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Jedward show up at Glasgow pub and delight St. Paddy's day crowdsGlasgow revellers were delighted as the cheeky duo put on a show-stopping performance in Oran Mor to mark St Patrick's day over the weekend with a special nod to Lewis Capaldi

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow park named one of the UK's best Easter pub walksA popular park in Glasgow has been named one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK - see what was said about it.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow: Scottish park named one of the UK's best Easter pub walksA popular park in Glasgow has been named one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK - see what was said about it.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »