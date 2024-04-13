Glasgow pensioner dies after 'attack' in Govanhill area

A Glasgow pensioner has died after being 'attacked' in the Govanhill area of the city last night. Emergency services rushed to Victoria Road at around 11.55pm on Friday, April 12, following reports that a 70-year-old man had been 'seriously assaulted'. Medics battled desperately to save the man's life but he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Images show emergency services sealing off the road between Dixon Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

A 15-year-old male has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. READ MORE: More footage of Glasgow's Kingston Bridge 'fight' shows two women trade blows on busy M8 READ MORE: Glasgow roads a 'nightmare' for more than just drivers - how potholes affect everyone else Police say enquiries remain ongoing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday, 12 April, 2024, police were called to the Victoria Road area of Glasgow, following the reported serious assault of a 70-year-old man. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. “A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.” Join Glasgow Live's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages

Glasgow Pensioner Attack Govanhill Assault Death Arrested

