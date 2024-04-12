Glasgow Named Potential Back-Up Host for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow has been named as a potential back-up host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games which could see the international event return to Scotland 's biggest city for the first time since 2014. The Commonwealth Games Federation will consider the proposal after Singapore joined Malaysia in ruling out a bid following the Australian state of Victoria 's withdrawal as host due to rising costs . Glasgow will be considered as a back-up concept if any of the fresh bids from outside the UK become unviable.

Confirmation of Glasgow's offer is expected in the coming days. As reported by the BBC, facilities including the Emirates Arena would be used again after being built in 2014 for the event. Instead of the 20 sports in Birmingham in 2022, the event would be scaled back and would be limited to between 10 and 13 disciplines. It is understood that a decision will be announced in May

