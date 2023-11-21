Glasgow music producer nominated for Grammy

A 20-year-old music producer from Glasgow, Blair Ferguson, has been nominated for a Grammy for his work on SZA's hit song Snooze. Despite being relatively unknown in his home country, Ferguson has worked with artists like Justin Bieber and Diddy. The nomination for best R&B song is a major achievement for the young Scot.





BBCWestScot » / 🏆 85. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Live: Latest Glasgow News, sport, features and comment from the heart of the cityYour companion to life in Scotland's biggest and best city. Covering News from Glasgow, sport, opinion and much more.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »