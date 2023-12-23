Glasgow Museum Accused of Racial Profiling

A Glasgow museum has been accused of racial profiling after a woman was told not to take pictures in front of artwork. The Gallery of Modern Art issued a statement in response to a video shared on TikTok. The woman and her mother, who wears a hijab, were accused of being in the way of an elderly woman and were told they needed permission to take pictures. The incident was filmed and shared on social media.





