Glasgow Landlord Extends Free Lease for Homeless Project Scotland's Welfare Centre

A Glasgow landlord has extended a free lease for Homeless Project Scotland's welfare centre, providing a safe environment for their soup kitchen and keeping thousands off the streets. The landlord has extended the initial three-month lease, allowing the charity to continue their life-saving work.

