Glasgow firm tells how leaky roof has left them £50k out of pocket

AN EXASPARATED entrepreneur has told how he has been left almost £50,000 out of pocket due to a recurring leak that keeps bringing the roof in on his business.

The 38-year-old says the problems with water ingress started almost as soon as the firm moved into the listed building at 36 Gallowgate in 2017. He claims part of the ceiling collapsed and damaged expensive equipment inside.

“I’ve reached the end of my tether and want this to be resolved once and for all. We pay our rent and rates on time, yet our business is being impacted every time this happens. Enough is enough.” He explained: “Every year around October, or when we have the first big storm, the ceiling comes down in or around the same spot and often causes damage to our equipment. headtopics.com

Repeated floods and damage to the expensive VR simulators, which provide users with an immersive 5D car racing experience, have left the business badly out of pocket. “This is one of our busiest times with festive bookings, yet every year instead of it being prosperous you are always looking at the weather forecast wondering if there’s going to be a downpour that is going to put a simulator out of action or force us into a temporary shutdown. Every time that happens, we lose further revenue, and it hits us hard in the pocket.

The last repair involved the installation of a tarpaulin sheet to catch any rainfall and crumbling concrete, which has become saturated due to the continued water ingress. The businessman claims City Property carried out an inspection last week after another flood which again brought part of the ceiling down in a corner of his premises.He explained: “This involved them surveying the floor above us and their team didn’t even visit our site. They sent me an email claiming there were no signs of water ingress, which is just ridiculous when we have a ceiling that has come down. headtopics.com

Pull & Bear have a £50 dupe of Hailey Bieber’s £5.4k Loewe puffer bomber jacketHailey Bieber’s coveted £5.4k Loewe puffer bomber jacket might be the perfect coat for autumn/winter, but we’ve found a £50 dupe that gives you the luxe look for less Read more ⮕

Save £50 on Oodie's Iconic Hooded BlanketsOodie has cut prices on its iconic hooded blankets, now available for £39 instead of £89. Sainsbury's TU offers nine different types of hooded blankets at a cheaper price of £22. Read more ⮕

Glasgow postcodes with highest number of registered sex offendersThe latest data shows that there are 1,029 registered sex offenders (RSO) living across the community as of September 30 this year. Of those 745 reside in the community with the remaining 284 are in custody or hospital. Read more ⮕

Mum knocks woman out in Glasgow nightclub on first night out after having babyAmy Montgomery pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the attack on Amy Montgomery, during which she kicked her to the head and shouted homophobic abuse at police. Read more ⮕

Glasgow boss battered by brutal cost-of-living crisisThe John O’Byrne foundation is “feeling the pressure” as they have been forced to make sacrifices to get by. Read more ⮕

New Film by Ken Loach's Production Company Being Shot in GlasgowFilming has begun in Glasgow for the new film 'On Falling' by Ken Loach's production company Sixteen Films. The low-budget movie is directed by Laura Carreira and features scenes shot in both Glasgow and Edinburgh. Read more ⮕