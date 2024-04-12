Glasgow Councillor Quits Scottish Labour Over Racism Comments

A Glasgow councillor has quit Scottish Labour after facing heavy criticism over comments on racism against white people . Audrey Dempsey claimed she was the victim of a “vendetta” amid growing alarm about her social media activity which included liking tweets by a far right party. The councillor first attracted controversy when a question she tried to table on attacks on white teachers and children was leaked. She also claimed asylum seekers receive priority over native Scots.

After Labour stepped in to suspend her, she started to like posts on the X platform which complimented the anti-immigration Homeland Party. These included tweets by Homeland Party chair Kenny Smith, who used to be an organiser for the BNP. In a lengthy resignation statement to Frank McAveety, Labour’s business manager on the council, she wrote: “This isn’t a decision I have come to lightly, or indeed recently. For some time now I have expressed my deep concern about the direction that the Labour Party is going in and that it no longer stands for working-class communities.” She also claimed there had been “malicious rumours” about her and another councillor. Dempsey also wrote that fellow Labour councillors had reacted negatively to a presentation she made on poverty: “It was very evident that this had been planned and rehearsed, but not one member, including the management, intervened to defend me

