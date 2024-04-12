Glasgow Could Potentially Host the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games could potentially return to Glasgow in 2026 if no other host is found. Glasgow could step in with a "scaled-back offering," after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in July because of rising costs. Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) says their proposal would involve "no significant ask of public funds" and would "utilise existing venues and accommodation options" where the Games were held in 2014, such as the Emirates Arena.

They added that additional funding for the estimated £130-150 million budget would come from commercial income, such as ticketing, sponsorship and broadcasting. "A well-placed source" confirmed talks were ongoing between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and CGS and that while the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council were aware, they are yet to draw up detailed plans. They reportedly said if Glasgow were to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games "it would be a radically scaled-back Games". Both Singapore and Malaysia have ruled out a bid to host the event and a final decision from the CGF is expected by the end of May. Ian Reid CBE, the chair of CGS, said: “We know how important the Commonwealth Games is for athletes, sports and supporters, and we remain concerned about the impact the ongoing uncertainty around 2026 is having on everyone concerned. “It is vital that a Games takes place in this cycle, and we are hopeful that a positive outcome can be delivered through the CGF’s discussions with other nations

