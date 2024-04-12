Glasgow Considered as Potential Host for Commonwealth Games

Glasgow is being considered as a potential host for the Commonwealth Games , as Scotland 's sporting body has developed a cost-effective plan. The proposal includes using existing sports facilities and housing athletes in local hotels.

The number of events would be reduced, and estimates suggest the games could be hosted for £130-150 million, bringing in over £100 million to the economy. The final decision will be made next month.

