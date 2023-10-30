Glasgow Clan games postponed after death of Adam Johnson in 'freak accident'

Glasgow Clan have postponed a second game following the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson.

The Elite Ice Hockey League took the decision to postpone all games scheduled to take place on Sunday following the freak accident on October 28. Adam Johnson, originally from Minnesota, died after appearing to suffer a catastrophic cut to his neck from a blade during the match at Sheffield arena. The Nottingham Panthers' Challenge Cup tie away to the Sheffield Steelers was immediately halted in the 35th minute, as medics rushed to administer treatment on the ice.

Read more: 'Suspicious death' of man in Renfrew street in early hours as police investigation launchedThe 29-year-old was taken Sheffield's Northern General Hospital but his death was confirmed on Sunday morning via the Panthers' social media channels. headtopics.com

Glasgow Clan were due to face The Nottingham Panthers' on Tuesday, October 31, but the match has also been postponed. A spokesperson said: "Glasgow Clan are deeply devastated to hear the news coming out of Nottingham as a sport, we pride ourselves as being part of the ‘hockey family’ and right now, more than ever, we need to come together for everyone involved."

Clan Head Coach and Head of Hockey Operations Jason Morgan said: “My heart breaks and I want to send my sincere condolences on behalf of the Glasgow Clan Hockey Club.Join Glasgow Live's Whatsapp Community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages headtopics.com

“The Nottingham organisation will need everyone’s support as they navigate through this tragic accident as the UK hockey family grieves together as another tragedy has taken place.Adam's fiancee, Ryan Wolfe, rushed from the stands to be closer to him following the freak accident. Following the news of his passing, she shared a post on Instagram in his memory. She wrote: "My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always.

Belfast Giants Mourn the Tragic Death of Adam JohnsonThe Belfast Giants express their condolences after the untimely passing of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson due to a freak accident during a game against Sheffield Steelers. The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) has postponed all Sunday's matches in light of this devastating news. Read more ⮕

Belfast Giants Pay Tribute to Adam Johnson After Tragic DeathThe Belfast Giants express their condolences to the family and friends of Adam Johnson, who tragically passed away during a game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. The incident has led to the postponement of all Sunday's matches in the Elite Ice Hockey League. Read more ⮕

UK Ice Hockey Club Mourns the Death of Player Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers express their condolences and sadness following the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a game. Players from both teams formed a protective ring around Johnson on the ice. The club thanks everyone who rushed to support him. Read more ⮕

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, a player for Nottingham Panthers, has tragically passed away after a freak accident during a game in Sheffield. The club expresses their deep sadness and sends condolences to Adam's family, friends, and fans. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers make emotional speech to fans following teammate's deathNottingham Panthers player Adam Johnston died following a 'freak accident' during the team's match against Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonThe ice hockey match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers was abandoned after Adam Johnson's injury. Johnson, 29, was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the ice as other players formed a ring around him. Protective screens were raised around Johnson as the 8,000-strong crowd left the arena. Witnesses said that his throat was cut by a skate. Johnson was later confirmed to have died. Read more ⮕