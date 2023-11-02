Glasgow City Council slammed for 'unnecessary' work near Byres Road

"It's unnecessary. There was absolutely no need for them to dig this up where the University of Glasgow has already put down the same materials to the specifications of the council.The university has confirmed that they laid the paths near the rear of the Advanced Research Centre between 2019 and 2020.

A spokesperson said that this was"all consented by Glasgow City Council and carried out in accordance with the approved drawings". Since then the local authority has changed the design and contractor MacLay Civil Engineering has begun to break apart the existing pavement and bricks.Byres Road businesses explained that the ongoing development has been impacting their footfall since the start of construction.

Austin MacPherson, 32, barber, said:"A few weeks ago we couldn't even get in the shop, we had to be let in by the workers."If they are restarting, that will take a lot longer and they have already taken a lot longer to get to where they are."There are a lot of shops that have closed since the work started."

Scott Richardson, 31, of Graham's Auto Centre, previously featured in the Glasgow Times in May, when he claimed their once-thriving shop was struggling to survive due to the works."This whole rejig really killed it for us. Thanks for the paper's help, we ended up with this loading bay, which wasn't part of the plan.

"The works themselves have really affected business. Only in the last four weeks, since they have moved further up, have we started seeing an uptake in business again.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow City Council Schools Closed as Staff Reject Pay OfferGlasgow City Council has announced the closure of nurseries, primary schools, and ASL schools after staff rejected a pay offer. Secondary schools will only remain open for certain pupils.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Family Forced to Leave Mould-Ridden Council Flat Despite Council's AssuranceA Scottish family is forced to leave their council flat due to severe mold infestation, despite the local authority claiming it is safe to live in.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow city centre road to be closed for five daysA road in Glasgow city centre will close for five days.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Opponents claim Glasgow city centre will become a ghost town as Low Emission Zone bid failsOpponents of the Low Emission Zone in Glasgow claim that the city centre will become a ghost town after their bid to stop the scheme failed. The court ruled that the zone was legal and the council had the right to implement it. Motor trade companies in the area supported the case and expressed disappointment with the decision.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Major changes proposed to Glasgow city centre WetherspoonsA Glasgow Wetherspoons has submitted plans to upgrade the inside of

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Top Glasgow city centre seafood restaurant placed on market after 25 yearsHugely popular award-winning restaurant Gamba on West George Street first opened way back in 1998 and has been serving up some of the city's best seafood dishes ever since.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »