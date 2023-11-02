Glasgow City Council slammed for 'unnecessary' work near Byres Road

"It's unnecessary. There was absolutely no need for them to dig this up where the University of Glasgow has already put down the same materials to the specifications of the council.The university has confirmed that they laid the paths near the rear of the Advanced Research Centre between 2019 and 2020.
A spokesperson said that this was"all consented by Glasgow City Council and carried out in accordance with the approved drawings". Since then the local authority has changed the design and contractor MacLay Civil Engineering has begun to break apart the existing pavement and bricks.Byres Road businesses explained that the ongoing development has been impacting their footfall since the start of construction.
Austin MacPherson, 32, barber, said:"A few weeks ago we couldn't even get in the shop, we had to be let in by the workers."If they are restarting, that will take a lot longer and they have already taken a lot longer to get to where they are."There are a lot of shops that have closed since the work started."
Scott Richardson, 31, of Graham's Auto Centre, previously featured in the Glasgow Times in May, when he claimed their once-thriving shop was struggling to survive due to the works."This whole rejig really killed it for us. Thanks for the paper's help, we ended up with this loading bay, which wasn't part of the plan.
"The works themselves have really affected business. Only in the last four weeks, since they have moved further up, have we started seeing an uptake in business again.
