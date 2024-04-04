Glasgow City Council chief reveals expenses increase due to safety concerns

Susan Aitken , the chief of Glasgow City Council , revealed she was "hounded" by rivals when her expenses went up as she tried to stay safe from a stalker. Describing it as a "really challenging" period, she said her opponents launched a campaign against her on social media . Since the council advised her not to use public transport for safety reasons, Ms Aitken, who doesn't own a car, incurred extra travel costs.

The SNP councillor discussed these issues to highlight the challenges women in politics often face due to "ingrained and institutional sexism and misogyny". Emphasising that this issue isn't unique to Glasgow, Ms Aitken disclosed that after she was targeted by a stalker, the council's chief executive insisted she receive additional protection. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, she stated: "Essentially the council paid for me to not have to take public transport

