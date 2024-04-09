Glasgow City Council announces change in school holiday dates

The summer is fast approaching meaning parents can soon enjoy the first (and hopefully not only) days of sun in Glasgow . With only 72 days standing between us and hopefully warmer weather, there are still some school holidays to factor in between now and the summer break . In total, there are just four days left after kids go back from the Easter break on April 15 until schools stop until the new term.

Glasgow City Council today announced a change in the holidays, with the in-service day originally planned for May 2 changed to May 3. READ MORE: Drone footage of £300m Glasgow development shows 'vibrant new neighbourhood' take shape READ MORE: Glasgow Eid ul Fitr 2024 could be a 'united Eid' despite different moonsighting dates Here's the full list for the rest of this year's holiday and term dates as well as dates for next year, according to Glasgow City Council. School Term Dates 2023-2024 April - Spring Holiday (Easter) May June August - Monday, August 12, 2024 (School staff return) School Term Dates 2024-2025 August September October December - Christmas and New Year January February mid term break April - Spring Holiday (Easter) May June Join Glasgow Live's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages

Glasgow School Holidays Summer Break Glasgow City Council In-Service Day Term Dates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow City Council called to fix 185 potholes on stretch of south side roadA freedom of information request has revealed the staggering number of road defects the council has been called to fix on Nitshill Road in the south of the city.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow taxi driver takes council staff on 'pothole tour' as he slams city's 'dangerous' roadsA fed-up taxi driver who took council staff on a 'pothole tour' claims the roads are the worst they've ever been in his 20-year career, with some in state of disrepair.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Money raked in by Glasgow City Council for parking fines revealedMotorists stung by parking tickets have forked out £25 million for breaking parking rules over the last six years in Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow City Council faces 'vermin emergency' as staff cafe over mice fearsEXCLUSIVE: Scotland's largest local authority has been taken to task over dirty streets and a vermin problem has now reached its own door.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow City Chambers forced to stop serving food after mice spotted in council headquartersGlasgow City Chambers is currently only offering pre-packed food at its cafe after mice were spotted in the building. It comes as the council has been accused of a 'vermin emergency' across the city.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow net zero target 'beyond the city council' as estimated cost £40 billionA councillor is sceptical that the green vision for the city will be possible by 2030

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »