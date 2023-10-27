Glasgow burger specialists Bread Meats Bread opens new spot in Silverburn

The popular chain, which has restaurants in the city centre and west end as well as three in Edinburgh, has brought its award-winning burgers (which have even been named among the world's top 50 ) to the south of the city for the first time.

The family-run business is renowned for its menu of innovative burgers, hot dogs and subs paired with authentic poutine, milkshakes and desserts. Popular items include the Chad Hogan, Luthar and Cali burgers or Raspoutine the Healer fries.

Taking over the site of the former Stack and Still, Bread Meats Bread will now join the likes of Wagamama, Döner Shack, The Real Greek, Nando’s and Stailinn Scottish Kitchen. READ MORE: Details for Glasgow Christmas Winterfest 2023 confirmed including dates, ice rink and stalls headtopics.com

General Manager of Silverburn, David Pierotti, said: “We know our guests will love the tongue-in-cheek nature of its menu with quality assured ingredients. A great family-friendly pitstop mid-shopping spree or to refuel after a long day.”

Bread Meats Bread Group Director, Luli Avdyli, added: “It’s been an incredible journey since we opened our first Bread Meats Bread in Glasgow city centre ten years ago. We’re thrilled to unveil our newest gem in Silverburn. This milestone not only strengthens our presence in Glasgow but also completes our culinary compass, with our restaurant now serving all four corners of the city. headtopics.com

“Silverburn offers a superb setting for us to continue delivering exceptional food to the bustling south side of Glasgow."

