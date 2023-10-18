GLAMOUR's Empowerment Summit: Join us for an inspiring event

We're delighted to invite you to GLAMOUR's first-ever Empowerment Summit, in partnership with Samsung, Squarespace, and Tinder, taking place at Somerset House Embankment Galleries on Saturday, 25th November 2023.

Join us for an empowering morning or afternoon session featuring inspiring live speakers and workshops with leading experts, and leave equipped with the knowledge, mindset, tools and connections to take on 2024 and make it your best, most life-changing year yet – not to mention taking home a GLAMOUR goodie bag worth over £200, featuring our favourite beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Il Makiage, Elf, Caudalie, Molton Brown, NYX and Supergoop. GLAMOUR is proud to champion women's voices – as well as elevating each others' stories and successe

