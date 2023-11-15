Gisele Bundchen Sizzles in Vivara's Christmas Campaign

Gisele Bundchen sizzled while promoting Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara in their new Christmas campaign. The supermodel, 43, slipped her enviable physique into a copper-toned silk slip dress that showed off her toned legs. In the glamorous snap Gisele — who recently spent some time in her native country with her family — was seen laying back on a pale pink cushion while showing off the pricey accessories.

The Brazilian beauty donned a number of pieces from the brand, including a nearly $600,000, 18k yellow gold necklace with pearls and colorless sapphires. She paired it with a stunning drop moonlight pendant for $26,500, as well as matching statement earrings and bangle bracelets. Sizzling! Gisele Bundchen, 43, sizzled in a silk copper dress while promoting Brazilian jewelry brand Vivara in their new Christmas campaign Her blonde tresses were brushed to the side, and she wore delicate glam for the shoot. Vivara also shared two clips of the model to their Instagram page, as she promoted the splendid jewel

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Kerry Katona defends 4 Christmas trees: 'worked for everything I have'EXCLUSIVE: Kerry Katona has admitted that she is careful not to show off her extravagant Christmas decorations, but insists that she has worked hard for everything that she has

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Sacha Lord to host Christmas meal for Manchester’s most deservingThe Parklife and Warehouse Project co-founder will be choosing 70 deserving people for the special meal, but who goes will be is down to M.E.N. readers

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: DWP Christmas 2023 payment dates for Universal Credit, PIP, ESAThe festive bank holidays will mean a change to payment dates

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Put a visit to Wayfarers at the top of your list this ChristmasEnjoy a new and improved Santa's Grotto, pantomime shows and workshops, and a choice of interesting, independent shops

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MOTHERANDBABY: Fun and Creative Handmade Christmas Card Ideas to Make with Your BabyGet creative this Christmas and make handmade cards with your baby or toddler. Find inspiration from a mum and model who made adorable Rudolph-themed cards with her baby daughter.

Source: MotherAndBaby | Read more »

INYOURAREA_UK: Angel Tree Initiative Provides Christmas Presents for Children of InmatesKent Community Foundation has awarded funding to the Angel Tree initiative to buy Christmas presents for children of inmates at several prisons. The initiative, developed by the Prison Fellowship, aims to help parents in prison connect with their children during the holiday season.

Source: InYourArea_UK | Read more »