Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Outing in Miami with Loved Ones

Gisele Bundchen exuded Florida chic when she was spotted enjoying an outing with a few of her loved ones in Miami this week. Her group included a young girl who appeared to be Gisele's 11-year-old daughter Vivian, who is one of the two children she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady. For her latest outing, the 43-year-old supermodel slid into a set of skintight cream trousers that showcased her statuesque legs.

She opted for a textured blouse that flowed elegantly over her lithe torso, complemented with a pair of glimmering necklaces. Letting her luscious mane of caramel locks tumble free over her shoulders, she warded off the springtime rays with a pair of shades

Gisele Bundchen Outing Miami Loved Ones Daughter Fashion Supermodel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gisele Bundchen Steps Out for Lunch in MiamiSupermodel Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami wearing a casual white tank top and lounge pants. She completed her look with flat sandals and aviator sunglasses.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gisele Bundchen displays stunning figure during morning walk in Miami...after admitting she regrets...Gisele Bündchen displayed her athletic figure as she walked her dog in Miami this morning after admitting that she regrets getting a boob job in 2015

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gisele Bundchen, 43, is effortlessly glam in a white turtleneck dress and suede boots for NYC errand...Gisele Bundchen looked effortlessly glam on Wednesday afternoon as she stepped out in New York City.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gisele Bundchen DOES eat dessert, gooey chocolate and fig treatFirst she cut dates in two and laid them down on a wood board, then she added caramel, warmed chocolate and nuts before putting it the refrigerator. Next, she cut the treat into little bars.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gisele Bundchen DOES eat dessert, gooey chocolate and fig treatFirst she cut dates in two and laid them down on a wood board, then she added caramel, warmed chocolate and nuts before putting it the refrigerator. Next, she cut the treat into little bars.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gisele Bundchen Shares Baking Video and Promotes New CookbookSupermodel Gisele Bundchen shares a video on Instagram where she demonstrates how to make her favorite dessert from her new cookbook titled Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »