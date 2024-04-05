Gisele Bündchen and Daughter Vivian Look Like Twins as They Jet Out of Brazil

Gisele Bündchen and her daughter Vivian jetted out of Brazil together on Thursday after enjoying a mother-daughter getaway . And the 11-year-old looked just like the supermodel - and is now almost as tall. Gisele is 5'11" while her ex husband Tom Brady is 6'4", and it's clear their only daughter is quickly catching up to them.

While arriving to the Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, the Brazilian beauty, 43, and her lookalike girl showed off their similarities while both rocking cozy ensembles. For their flight, the duo wore white sweatshirts and comfortable, wide-leg joggers

