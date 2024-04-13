Girls Aloud Members Prepare for UK Tour with Nicola Roberts' Help

It's been more than a decade since Girls Aloud last performed on stage, so they can be forgiven for being a little rusty. Nicola Roberts has been helping her fellow bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, and Cheryl Tweedy prepare for their upcoming 30-date UK tour. Nicola has created a playlist with all the lyrics and assigned each member their respective parts to refresh their memories. She has also made a Spotify playlist with the setlist to assist them.

The girl band, who rose to fame in 2002 on ITV Popstars: The Rivals by defeating boy group One True Voice, will be performing in Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on June 12 and June 13. This will be their first visit to the city in over ten years since their tenth-anniversary tour in 2013. Nicola, who was 16 years old when she auditioned for Girls Aloud, is now 38 years old, and a lot has happened since their debut single Sound of the Underground topped the UK Singles Charts for four consecutive weeks

