Girls Aloud Confess to Keeping Reunion Plans a Secret

Girls Aloud have confessed even their family and friends did not know about their reunion plans - and they have been avoiding people for the past week. Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - are planning to hit the road in May and June 2024 in recognition of this month marking 21 years since they and the late Sarah Harding won Popstars: The Rivals.

During their appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio Two show on Thursday morning, the foursome discussed their reunion and confessed the loyalty of their fans is what drew them back to the stage 22 years after forming. When asked by Zoe how long they have been keeping the news a secret, Nicola said: 'Months and months, we didn't tell our family and friends, our families didn't know.' Nadine then confessed: 'When we put out the teaser, we've been ignoring people all week', while birthday girl Kimberley admitted: 'We've been ignoring people on the school run', while the rest of the girls giggle





