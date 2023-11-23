Girls Aloud Announce 2024 Arena Tour to Celebrate 21st Anniversary

Girls Aloud announced a huge arena tour in the UK and Ireland in 2024 to celebrate their 21st anniversary. The reunion includes a concert in Belfast and Dublin. The band members expressed their desire to reconnect with fans and celebrate their impact on people's lives.





Girls Aloud Announce Details of 2024 UK and Ireland TourThe most successful girl group of the noughties, Girls Aloud, have revealed more details about their upcoming 2024 UK and Ireland tour. The tour, called The Girls Aloud Show, will celebrate their late bandmate Sarah Harding and marks their reunion after a decade. Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show to discuss the decision to reform and the tour's secrecy.

