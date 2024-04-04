Girl goes to school with McDonald's dessert on her head for 'crazy hair day'

A mum sent her McDonald's-loving daughter to school as a walking fast food dessert stall for ' crazy hair day ' - with an apple pie, fizzy drink and even McFlurry stuck on her head. Ella-Rose Booker got the playground talking after showing up to school on Friday, March 15, with a McDonald's apple pie, Coca-Cola and McFlurry ice cream complete with real sprinkles in her hair.

Photos show the seven-year-old's hair transformed using cotton wool topped with real sprinkles to recreate the restaurant's iconic McFlurry ice cream, as well as a Happy Meal-sized coke and apple pie packaging held down with a lot of hair spray. Her hair itself was used to appear as the 'coke' in the cup. Mum Jane Martin said her daughter wowed teachers and other schoolchildren, while McDonald's staff were delighted with the creative hairstyle but admits they did 'get quite a few looks from customers

Mcdonald's Crazy Hair Day Fast Food Dessert Hairstyle

