Giovanni Pernice's Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

Giovanni Pernice may have wanted to avert his eyes from some of the comments on his latest social media post after the Strictly Come Dancing star asked his fans and followers a question about himself and his co-star 'bestie'.

During the last episode of the three-part series, well as being joined by Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez, Anton's family - including his mum, his wife and his twins - also joined them in a poignant end to their latest adventure. Sharing a screenshot of the start of the article, Giovanni then wrote to his fans and followers on Instagram: "Question time … very simple answer YES OR NOT! Would you like to see me and my bestie going somewhere else?"

@simonsaunt said: "Yes please but take Rose with you, she’s very special." @annbutcher40 echoed: "Yes please but need Rose in there you were all fantastic together and a bit of a different perspective with Rose and she has toured around a great deal." @jan.et482 commented: "One million percent ...... Rose would be great too. Someone needs to keep you both under control.

Giovanni Pernice Social Media Strictly Come Dancing Controversy Anton Du Beke

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Strictly ‘in chaos’ as Giovanni Pernice ‘faces agonising wait’ about future on show after Amanda Abbington...Giovanni Pernice passionately kisses Amanda Abbington after steamy Samba as they end feud

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Amanda Abbington shares intriguing posts as Giovanni Pernice's place in Strictly Come Dancing faces uncertaintiesStrictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington has been in the spotlight, sharing intriguing posts as Giovanni Pernice's place in the dancing competition faces uncertainties. Doubts about Giovanni's continued participation in Strictly have emerged due to his perceived intensity for training and performing.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice breaks silence on Amanda Abbington’s exit from the show...Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington’s PTSD diagnosis was revealed

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice breaks silence on Amanda Abbington exitEXCLUSIVE: The pro dancer was partnered with Sherlock actress Amanda, 52, in the BBC dance contest last year. But she quit after just five weeks, citing 'medical reasons'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »