Giovanni Pernice launches new fragrance 'VITA'

has revealed his "dream has finally come true" as he took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans."My dream come true is finally here!" he wrote alongside a promo shot. "VITA is my new fragrance for men and women - an intoxicating scent that captures the sensuality, vitality and energy of Sicily.
"I have long been passionate about fragrance and the way scent can captivate the emotions and transport us to another place. VITA is the embodiment of my passions, a personal and complex fragrance which slowly seduces as it unfolds on the skin."He added: "I hope you love VITA as much as I do. Go to gpvita.com to find out more. Giovanni .
One fan remarked: "Congratulations Gio! Orders done already! Wishing you success with your dream new venture." Another stated: "I am going to be buying this. Good luck with this Gio - you are a remarkable, hard-working and beautiful human being. I wish you even more success because you truly deserve it."The announcement comes almost a week after Giovanni revealed that he is no longer taking part in this year's Strictly with Amanda Abbington. headtopics.com
"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside. I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.""I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further.
Amanda was absent from week five of the competition due to medical reasons with Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman explaining during the live show that, per the official rules, the star would get a bye and would be able to return the following week. However, the following Monday, it was confirmed by the BBC that Amanda had decided to withdraw from the competition completely. headtopics.com
