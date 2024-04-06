Giorgio Armani Denies Wrongdoing in Exploitation of Chinese Workers

Giorgio Armani bags and accessories were produced by 'exploited' Chinese workers near Milan, Italian Police said today. The force claimed that an unauthorised subcontractor employed the staff and that the fashion house failed to monitor the health and safety flaws. According to police, GA Operations hired a subcontractor, which in turn hired unauthorised Chinese subcontractors that employed workers under the table, some of whom were in Italy illegally.

However, Giorgio Armani has denied wrongdoing by GA Operations, which produces apparel, accessories and furnishings for the Giorgio Armani Group brand

