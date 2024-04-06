Gina Andrews to ride Latenightpass in Grand National

Gina Andrews will ride Latenightpass in next Saturday’s Grand National . Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen was successful on Noble Yeats two years ago. Gina Andrews admits there have been occasions when she has let her mind drift into dreaming about what might happen when she rides Latenightpass in next Saturday’s £1million Randox Grand National .

‘The other day when I was riding him on the gallop I ended up doing an extra lap because I had gone off in my own little world,’ says the 32-year-old amateur who will fulfil a lifetime ambition when she lines up in the race. ‘I was thinking where I am going to line up and where I am going to be when I get to the Canal Turn. So I have thought about it quite a bit, mainly about the start because there are so many runners and it can be a bit of a nightmare. ‘It is whether I line up on the outside, inside or in the middle. But there is no point deciding now, you need to make that decision when you get ther

