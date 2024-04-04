Gigantic Line Forms in Liverpool for Free Burritos on World Burrito Day

A gigantic line of people formed in Liverpool city centre today to get free food on World Burrito Day . The ECHO previously reported how Mexican chain Tortilla were offering free burritos to all customers who arrived with a loyalty card after 2pm on Thursday. The restaurant is aiming to break last year's record and give out 500,000 burritos at their various sites across the UK.

The extensive line of people that formed on Lord Street in Liverpool City Centre was compared to ‘Beatlemania’ by one Facebook commenter. Others were comparing it to the huge queue that formed when TikTok star Made By Mitchell came to the Metquarter last month. Some debated whether or not the waiting time was worth it

