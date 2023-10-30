Gig review: The Soup Dragons at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Beneath his trucker’s baseball cap, The Soup Dragons’ singer Sean Dickson gives the gracious smile of a man who knows he’s been upstaged. To his left, bass player Sushil K Dade is enjoying a rare moment of his own in the limelight. “This is dangerous giving me a microphone,” he quips, taking the opportunity to salute Leeds’s musical heritage – “Gang of Four, The Mekons, Soft Cell” – and compare the noise of the refridgerator in their dressing room to something from a David Lynch film.

Even if their playing and singing may occasionally be a little rough around the edges – this is, after all, only their third gig since reforming – the urgency of their performance suggests there’s plenty of life in this band yet.

