Giants TE Darren Waller calls hamstring injury ‘very frustrating,’ expects to miss time

tight end expects to miss some time due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the . Waller told reporters it’s “very frustrating,” as a hamstring injury limited his 2022 campaign as well. Here’s what you need to know: Waller said “it may take a little bit” for him to recover and that he rushed back from the hamstring injury that hindered him last year. He played 17 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Jets before leaving with the injury.

Durability issues Waller was available for a third-round pick this offseason due to durability concerns. He was limited to nine games last season by a hamstring injury, so it’s not a surprise that the 31-year-old is sidelined again. Advertisement Waller said his absence last season was extended because he aggravated the injury multiple times while pushing to get back too soon. With that in mind, Waller indicated that he will likely miss multiple weeks to allow the hamstring to fully heal.

