Giant Mound of Discarded Cigarettes Appears on London High Street

A giant mound of nearly a quarter of a million discarded cigarette ends has appeared on a high street in southwest London as part of a campaign encouraging Brits to think twice before dropping stubs in the street. Made of real discarded cigarettes, the 6ft-tall mountain represents the 225,000 cigarettes said to be dropped on high streets across Britain every hour during the day. The sculpture has been parachuted into Kingston Upon Thames, where reaction has varied from horror to confusion.

One child covered his eyes rather than look at the artwork, while one man relaxed on a bench that also forms part of the sculpture. It even received a glance of acknowledgement from a passing smoker - while cigarettes were tipped onto the top of the sculpture by a man in a high-vis jacket to represent further litterin

