United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A giant effigy of Sadiq Khan is set to go up in flames at one of the UK's most popular bonfire night festivals - and residents think the Mayor of London is a 'brilliant choice'. Every year since 1994, a 36ft tall celebrity effigy has been burnt as part of the annual November 5 celebrations in Edenbridge, Kent, about nine miles from the ULEZ Zone. This year, a model of London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been chosen to be set alight as part of the display. The Labour politician came under fire earlier this year over his controversial decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to include the greater London boroughs - charging residents with non-compliant cars £12.50 each day. Locals in Edenbridge say they have been affected by the expansion and believe Sadiq was a 'fair choice' for this year's effigy. One grandfather-of-two, 74, who asked the remain anonymous, said residents chose Sadiq to be the effigy because he is 'crippling' families in London. He said: 'It's just a bit of fun, but I think Sadiq Khan was a brilliant choice because he's a pillock. 'I don't know what he thinks he's doing for London but it's deteriorating. He doesn't listen to the public. 'He's crippling the everyday family in London with ULEZ - the likes of teachers and carpenters and supermarket workers. It's just a money-making schem

Giant effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan chosen for Kent bonfire after 'unpopular' ULEZ decisionThe 11-metre effigy of Khan will become the centre piece at the Kent town’s annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

Edenbridge Guy: Effigy of Sadiq Khan to go up in flamesThe 11m high figure of the Mayor of London will be lit at the Edenbridge Bonfire on Saturday. Read more ⮕

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Chosen as Effigy for Kent Town's Bonfire NightLondon mayor Sadiq Khan has been unveiled as the effigy for a Kent town's bonfire night because of his 'unpopular decision' to extend the capital's Ulez scheme. The effigy shows Mr Khan holding a Ulez sign and £15 tickets for London New Year's Eve fireworks event, with various traffic signs on his clothing. Edenbridge Bonfire Society aims to bring a 'light-hearted twist' to their annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Chosen as Effigy for Kent Town's Bonfire NightLondon mayor Sadiq Khan has been unveiled as the effigy for a Kent town's bonfire night because of his 'unpopular decision' to extend the capital's Ulez scheme. The effigy shows Mr Khan holding a Ulez sign and £15 tickets for London New Year's Eve fireworks event, with various traffic signs on his clothing. Edenbridge Bonfire Society aims to bring a 'light-hearted twist' to their annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

Town Creates Bonfire Effigy of London Mayor Sadiq KhanA town has created a bonfire night effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan due to his hated Ulez car crackdown. The effigy, holding an Ulez sign and wads of cash, will be paraded through the town. Edenbridge Bonfire Society chairman, Bill Cummings, explained that they chose Sadiq Khan because his decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone has affected many people in their town. The society has been celebrating bonfire night for 95 years. Read more ⮕

Sadiq Khan: ULEZ 'ahead of schedule' in removing vehiclesSadiq Khan has said that new data on the Ulez expansion shows that the scheme is working “ahead of schedule” in removing polluting vehicles from… Read more ⮕